Santiago Perez named CEO at Stamford’s Keter Environmental Services

Keter Environmental Services, a Stamford-headquartered recycling and waste management company, has appointed Santiago Perez as CEO.

Steven Schlussel, who founded Keter in 2011 and served as the company’s president and CEO since its inception, will continue to serve as president and maintain his seat on its board of directors.

Perez has more than 30 years of experience in the industrial and technology services sector. Prior to joining Keter, he was chief commercial digital officer and senior vice president for U.S. services and solutions at Schneider Electric. Earlier in his career, he held a 17-year tenure at Johnson Controls and held several vice president-level positions.

Last week, Keter announced its acquisition of M-PASS Environmental, an Atlanta-based independent waste management and recycling solutions company. The acquisition followed the November announcement of a significant investment from TPG Growth.