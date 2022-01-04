Home Fairfield New program offers financial help to essential workers who contracted Covid-19

Phil Hall
The Connecticut state government has launched a program designed to offer financial relief to essential workers who contracted Covid-19.

The Connecticut Essential Workers Covid-19 Assistance Fund was authorized by the legislature last June. The program provides monetary assistance to Connecticut essential workers who contracted Covid-19 and became ill and were unable to work, or died, between March 10, 2020 and July 20, 2021.

Eligible essential workers can apply for benefits to cover lost wages, out-of-pocket medical expenses and burial expenses. The Office of the State Comptroller will administer the program and has engaged Public Consulting Group (PCG) to assist with claim processing and payments.

The program will distribute up to $34 million on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30, 2024, or until the fund is depleted. Applications will be accepted through July 20, 2022, via the CTEssentialWorkerRelief.org website.

“Frontline workers made immense sacrifices to keep our state functioning during the pandemic,” said Comptroller Natalie Braswell. “This relief program represents an opportunity to return the favor, offering critical financial assistance to workers who contracted Covid-19. I encourage every eligible worker to apply as soon as possible so we can get them the relief they deserve.”

