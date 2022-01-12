Andrea Gartner takes on the executive director role at the Norwalk River Valley Trail

On Jan. 3, Andrea Gartner became the executive director of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT), a nonprofit dedicated to the creation of a 30-mile, multi-use, soft surface trail running from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk to Rogers Park in Danbury.

The NRVT makes use of land acquired by the Connecticut Department of Transportation in anticipation of the proposed US 7 Expressway or “Super 7.” The highway stalled out after decades of opposition, environmental studies, and court cases. Now, the NRVT has helped turn sections of the thousands of acres originally planned for an expressway into a path for pedestrians.

Gartner brings extensive experience in volunteering and public leadership roles to the table. She previously served as the president of The Ridgefield Playhouse and also served as the executive director of CityCenter Danbury. She has also held numerous appointments to local volunteer organizations and became involved in Danbury politics, including a term on the city’s zoning commission.

“One thing I mentioned when I reached out to apply for the job is that I spent my summers in the Black Forest in Germany, where my father was from,” Gartner said. “There is a cultural phenomenon in Germany called ‘wandern.’ It incorporates getting together with friends and getting together with families. You sort of meet up at a place and you take the day and basically wander from point to point, but there’s connections to streetcars so you can get to the next place.”

The mission of the NRVT is to facilitate a similar experience, connecting public transit stops with walkable sections of trail, improving carless mobility along the congested Route 7 corridor.

Much of Gartner’s attention is focused on fundraising and outreach efforts. The NRVT website claims that every $250 donation builds one more foot of trail, a price that includes some of the major construction necessary to attain the goal of an entirely wheelchair accessible pathway which will need to pass through steep sections of Ridgefield and swampy regions in Wilton. Outreach to businesses will be a critical component of making that happen.

“I really think this will have that synergy where you build a true public-private partnership,” Gartner said. “That’s an important facet of this project, which moving forward will be something of such great value to the community that has staying power.”

Gartner added that numerous businesses along the corridor stand to benefit from the increased foot traffic that the trail can bring to areas that are presently car dependent.

Charlie Taney, president of the organization and former acting executive director, said he is excited to welcome Gartner onboard. He praised her credentials and attitude, and noted that the trail has something to offer almost everybody, particularly after the emergence of Covid-19.

“We have an infrared counter out on the trail,” Taney said. “We had a 250% increase in traffic on the trail since the pandemic. People are desperate for a place to get out and enjoy themselves. And the trails are the perfect outlet for that.”