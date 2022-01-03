AG James subpoenas Trump’s children

A New York State Supreme Court document filed with the New York County Clerk today reveals that Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to require Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr. to testify and provide documents along with their father in connection with James’ investigation into some of Trump’s real estate holdings.

Trump’s Seven Springs Estate in Westchester is among the properties included in the investigation currently underway by James’ office into the valuations placed on some of Trump’s properties and other matters. Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen has testified that certain properties were given low valuations for purposes of establishing property taxes and also given high valuations when seeking loans or insurance coverage.

The document filed today states, in part, that the Attorney General’s Office has issued subpoenas to “Donald J. Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr., (together, the ‘Individual Trump Parties’) for testimony and documents ‘in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent thereto.’”

The document that became public today when it was filed with the clerk is a stipulation in which James’ office and Attorney Ronald P. Fischetti and Attorney Alan S. Futerfas agreed to certain facts and procedures. Fischetti represents Donald J. Trump and Futerfas represents Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The stipulation specifies the procedure that will be followed for the Trumps to contest the subpoenas in an effort to avoid having to testify and produce documents.

Judge Arthur Engoron signed off on the stipulation, making it an order of the court. Among other things, it allows the Trump side to make motions to quash the subpoenas and then gives the attorney general up to 14 days to file its opposition.