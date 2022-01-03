NY and CT among top states recording outbound migration

New York and Connecticut were among the states recording the largest volumes of outbound migration in United Van Lines’ 45th Annual National Movers Study.

New York ranked third with largest outbound migration of 63.1%, versus a 36.9% inbound migration volume. The majority of those leaving New York had salaries of $150,00 and higher, while retirement relocation was the most cited reason for departure.

Connecticut ranked fourth among the states with a 60.1% outbound migration level, versus a 39.9% inbound migration rate. Not unlike New York, the majority of those foregoing Connecticut had salaries of $150,000 and higher and retirement relocation was the reason for most of the departures.

New Jersey had the greatest level of outbound migration while Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration. On a nationwide level, United Van Lines determined that 31.8% of Americans who moved wanted to be closer to their family while 32.5% of Americans moved for a new job or job transfer.

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of Covid-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities,” said Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”