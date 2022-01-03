UConn changes student residential dates, vaccination requirements

In the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 positivity rates, the University of Connecticut is delaying the resumption of its residential accommodations for students and updating its vaccination requirements.

UConn will maintain the Jan. 18 commencement of classes, but the first two weeks of school will be conducted entirely online. A new residential student move-in date has been announced for the weekend of Jan. 29. Exceptions will be made for international students and all student with demonstrated housing insecurity.

The university also informed students that vaccine booster shots will be required for eligible students. Unvaccinated and exempted students will not be eligible to return to university housing prior to Jan. 29. UConn added that all of its vaccinated employees are “strongly encouraged to receive a booster shot of vaccine if eligible and have not already received one,” although it stopped short of mandating a booster shot.