New CEO at St. Christopher’s

St. Christopher’s Inc., the nonprofit youth residential treatment center with locations in Dobbs Ferry, North Castle and New Windsor, has announced the appointment of its new CEO, Dr. Sarah Ruback.

Ruback has been with the organization since 2016, when she joined as assistant executive director of residential services and intra-agency programming. She holds a doctorate in education from Fordham University.

Ruback will succeed Dr. Donald Antonecchia, who is leaving the agency for retirement. He led it as CEO for the past four years.

Larry Carbone, board chairman for St. Christopher’s, hailed her “well-rounded background in youth residential treatment services, employee growth and advancement, and new business development” and the expertise she will bring to the new role as the organization continues to expand.

Currently, she is leading an effort to transition the Dobbs Ferry campus into a Therapeutic & Healing Arts Center, in which movement and dance, writing, visual arts, drama, music, gardening and other therapeutic techniques are incorporated into treatment.

St. Christopher’s serves over 150 youth across its three campuses, catering to those with traumatic, behavioral, emotional, cognitive and developmental challenges.

“St. Christopher’s highly experienced and caring team is powered by purpose and that purpose is to help youth and families with special needs build better, stronger and more stable lives, and they deliver on that commitment every day,” said Ruback. “They are the reason I am excited and honored to assume the leadership of St. Christopher’s at this moment in time, when our trauma-informed care and services are needed more than ever, and our journey as a human services agency is evolving.”

Ruback will officially take over on Jan. 5, 2022.