Supply chain woes delay distribution of Connecticut’s at-home Covid tests

In a case of one crisis disrupting another crisis, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the distribution of at-home Covid-19 test kits in Connecticut has been pushed back from today’s scheduled allocation because of supply chain problems.

“Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of Covid-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut,” said Lamont in a press statement. “My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests.”

Lamont did not provide a new estimated time for arrival, only noting that his office “will provide updates as we have them in order to distribute the tests as quickly as possible.”

Connecticut’s daily test positivity rate for Covid is now at 17.78%, a new high. Of the 1,113 patients currently hospitalized with Covid, 823 or 73.9% are not fully vaccinated.

In response to the rising number of reported Covid cases, Yale New Haven Health has imposed a new policy that limits access to patients at its hospitals, which includes Bridgeport Hospital and Greenwich Hospital in Fairfield County. Exceptions to the policy are being made for visitors to patients facing an imminent end of life and for Americans with Disabilities Act-related cases of patients who require a support person.