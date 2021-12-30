Home Energy UConn study finds tree trimming cuts power outage problems

UConn study finds tree trimming cuts power outage problems

By
Phil Hall
-

A research study conducted by the University of Connecticut’s energy analysts has determined that Eversource Energy’s tree trimming program led to 900 fewer tree-caused power outages per year.

The UConn research, which was published in the journal Energy Policy, found that for tree-caused power outages that did occur, the duration was reduced by 54% and, thus, 18,000 fewer customers experienced tree-caused power outages every year.

“Trimming trees to prevent power outages might seem obvious at first, but this analysis helps us determine where tree trimming will provide the most benefit to the electricity grid and where it won’t,” said Adam Gallaher, a Ph.D. student in the UConn Department of Geography and lead author of the report.

Photo courtesy of Eversource.

Previous articleGreenwich SPAC Aetherium Acquistion prices IPO
Next articleSupply chain woes delay distribution of Connecticut’s at-home Covid tests
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here