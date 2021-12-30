UConn study finds tree trimming cuts power outage problems

A research study conducted by the University of Connecticut’s energy analysts has determined that Eversource Energy’s tree trimming program led to 900 fewer tree-caused power outages per year.

The UConn research, which was published in the journal Energy Policy, found that for tree-caused power outages that did occur, the duration was reduced by 54% and, thus, 18,000 fewer customers experienced tree-caused power outages every year.

“Trimming trees to prevent power outages might seem obvious at first, but this analysis helps us determine where tree trimming will provide the most benefit to the electricity grid and where it won’t,” said Adam Gallaher, a Ph.D. student in the UConn Department of Geography and lead author of the report.

Photo courtesy of Eversource.