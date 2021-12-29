Home Fairfield Lamont calls up National Guard for Covid test distribution

Lamont calls up National Guard for Covid test distribution

Phil Hall
Gov. Ned Lamont is calling up nearly 100 Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen to assist in the distribution of 3 million Covid-19 at-home rapid tests and 6 million N95 masks.

The at-home tests and N95 masks will be distributed by the state to municipalities and school districts, with each entity determining the local allocation.

In a press statement, Lamont said the National Guard “has provided an incredible amount of support throughout this pandemic” and will ensure the new test kits and masks will be properly distributed.

As of Dec. 28, Connecticut’s daily test positivity rate for Covid was 14.98%, with 963 patients currently hospitalized. Among those hospitalized, 765 or nearly 80% are not fully vaccinated.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army.

Phil Hall
