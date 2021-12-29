Home Fairfield Carl Bennett, founder of the Caldor department store chain, dies at 101

Carl Bennett, founder of the Caldor department store chain, dies at 101

By
Phil Hall
-

Carl Bennett, the founder of the Caldor department store chain, passed away at his Greenwich home on Dec. 23 at the age of 101.

Born on Jan. 27, 1920, in Greenwich, Bennett was raised in an apartment above Bennett Grocers, his father’s grocery store on Steamboat Road. He graduated from Greenwich High School and attended New York University before serving in the 466th Quartermaster Battalion during World War II.

After returning from military duty, Bennett became a wholesale liquor salesman for Connecticut Distributors in Norwalk. He opened the first Caldor store in 1951 in Port Chester – the store’s moniker was a combination of his first name and his wife Dorothy’s.

By 1961, Caldor was headquartered in Norwalk and became publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange. The company operated 63 stores when it was acquired in 1981 for $313 million by Associated Dry Goods, the owners of several high-ticket department stores including Lord & Taylor.

Bennett retired in May 1985 and devoted his post-Caldor years to philanthropy across Fairfield County and in Israel. The Caldor chain continued until 1999, when poor financial performance forced its closure, and many of its local stores were acquired by the Kohl’s chain.

Bennett was predeceased by Dorothy in 2008 and is survived by their three children and five grandchildren.

Previous articleStamford’s Keter Environmental Services acquires M-PASS Environmental
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here