Stamford’s Keter Environmental Services acquires M-PASS Environmental

Keter Environmental Services, a Stamford-based recycling and waste management company serving the real estate investment trust sector and several industrial markets, has acquired M-PASS Environmental, an Atlanta-based independent waste management and recycling solutions company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, M-PASS provides waste management and recycling services to businesses in the industrials and manufacturing, distribution, food and restaurants, multifamily housing and education sectors.

“We are excited to welcome the M-PASS team to the Keter family,” said Steven Schlussel, CEO of Keter, who add the “addition of M-PASS represents the continuation of our growth strategy as we seek to enhance our capabilities and deliver our full suite of services into new industries and geographies.”