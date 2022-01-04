No holiday from Covid

Covid-19 failed to take a break between Christmas and New Year from the damage it has been causing and disruption to daily life. On Dec. 28, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) reported there had been 48,150 Covid-19 deaths in the state with 77 additional deaths after Christmas. Four of those who died over the holiday weekend were from Westchester.

DOH statistics showed that a total of 2,612 Westchester residents had died from the disease, along with 762 from Rockland, 94 from Putnam, 880 from Orange and 575 from Dutchess.

Fairfield County in Connecticut recorded 2,348 deaths as of Dec. 27, with the state showing a total of 9,077 residents falling victim to the virus.

In the 24 hours before Christmas Eve, New York state set a new daily record for Covid cases with 44,442 recorded. That was double the number of single-day new cases reported just eight days earlier on Dec. 16.

Westchester County partnered with Quadrant Biosciences to offer free PCR Covid-19 testing at the Westchester County Center starting Dec. 29. The County Center previously had been put to use as a center for mass vaccination. County Executive George Latimer said, “Re-opening the County Center, this time for Covid-19 testing, is an important step to keep County residents safe and try to control this deadly and infectious virus.”

On Christmas Eve, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a change in state guidance regarding workplaces. Guidelines for essential workers were modified so that people working in health care and other fields deemed essential who have been forced to quarantine because of exposure to Covid can return to work after five days, instead of 10 days, if they aren’t showing symptoms or their symptoms are resolving. The workers must not be on medication, have been free of fever for 72 hours and must wear a mask while at work.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square was set to take place, but with crowd capacity reduced to just 15,000.

Sullivan County announced that it had received 34,500 KN95 masks from New York state and would be distributing them to municipalities in the county.

Orange County’s Office of Emergency Management distributed free masks and hand sanitizer to local businesses and residents who went to its Emergency Service Center in Goshen..

Dutchess County had received about 120,000 KN95 masks from the state and was distributing them along with at-home Covid testing kits to residents and organizations.

President Biden on Dec. 28 lifted the restriction that the U.S. had put into effect on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi after the Omicron variant was first reported in southern Africa.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Dec. 27 released new guidelines for people who have been exposed to the virus.

The CDC cut the isolation period to five days for people who have no symptoms after Covid-19 exposure or whose symptoms are resolving provided a mask be worn when around other people. The CDC said that people who have a fever should continue in isolation until the fever ends.

It said that people who test positive should immediately begin to follow isolation guidelines.

The CDC also said that people who have been vaccinated and received a booster shot and then are exposed to Covid do not have to quarantine at home. It said that they should wear a mask around others for 10 days. The CDC said vaccinated people who have been exposed to the virus should be tested after a five-day waiting period and if the result is positive they should then begin to follow isolation guidelines.