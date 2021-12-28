Gabelli and Jewish Business Network launch education effort

Billionaire investment advisor Mario Gabelli and the Jewish Business Network (JBN), a Dobbs Ferry nonprofit that describes itself as an organization that “assists Jewish business leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs with developing meaningful relationships and business growth enhanced with Jewish values and traditions,” have announced the launch of The Mario J. Gabelli Business Education Institute.

Gabelli said he hopes it will serve as a resource for the next generation of business leaders.

“I chose the Jewish Business Network for this new initiative because of its demonstrated reach among Westchester’s business leaders and, more importantly, its emphasis on business and historical ethics and the work-life-community balance,” Gabelli said.

Gabelli expressed a belief that the education of young business leaders must utilize a holistic approach that includes not only technical expertise, but concern for the family and community at large.

JBN said that the institute will offer opportunities for business owners and professionals to gain the knowledge, tools and expertise to advance in their respective careers while maintaining positive interpersonal relationships and a healthy work-life-community balance.

“Through interactive forums, roundtable discussions, mentoring and educational courses, participants will explore relevant business topics, enhanced with Jewish business ethics, values and philanthropy,” JBN explained.

A page about the Gabelli Business Education Institute on the JBN website as of Dec. 28 did not show course details but did state, “Many of the courses are approved by the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the bar association.”

Gabelli has appeared at JBN events to discuss investing and the state of the economy. His Greenwich-based GAMCO Investors, Inc. in November reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. For that period, GAMCO reported revenues of $75.9 million compared with $61.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the third quarter was $29.2 million compared with $16.4 million in 2020. It had assets under management, as of Sept. 30, 2021, of $33.5 billion compared with $29.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020.

GAMCO describes itself as being known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO says it conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc., which has approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S., and Gabelli Funds LLC, which has more than three dozen funds. GAMCO says it serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth and direct retail investors.