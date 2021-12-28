Greenwich’s Southpaw acquires 35 Taco Bell restaurants

Southpaw, a Greenwich-based owner and operator within the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) sector, has acquired 35 Taco Bell restaurants across Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia-Metro Maryland markets. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Southpaw owns and operates more than 135 QSR locations, 70 Taco Bells in Kentucky and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company intends to begin opening new restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic market as soon as 2022.

“Taco Bell is a world-class brand with a fiercely loyal customer base, and we are delighted to enter the dynamic, affluent Mid-Atlantic region,” said Judd Wishnow, co-founder of Southpaw. “This is a high-quality portfolio of Taco Bells, which have performed well and are led by a highly capable and experienced management team. Importantly, we are eager to continue to grow our footprint in the region.”