Home Fairfield Greenwich’s Southpaw acquires 35 Taco Bell restaurants

Greenwich’s Southpaw acquires 35 Taco Bell restaurants

By
Phil Hall
-

Southpaw, a Greenwich-based owner and operator within the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) sector, has acquired 35 Taco Bell restaurants across Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia-Metro Maryland markets. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Southpaw owns and operates more than 135 QSR locations, 70 Taco Bells in Kentucky and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company intends to begin opening new restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic market as soon as 2022.

“Taco Bell is a world-class brand with a fiercely loyal customer base, and we are delighted to enter the dynamic, affluent Mid-Atlantic region,” said Judd Wishnow, co-founder of Southpaw. “This is a high-quality portfolio of Taco Bells, which have performed well and are led by a highly capable and experienced management team. Importantly, we are eager to continue to grow our footprint in the region.”

Previous articleNorwalk’s FactSet acquires CUSIP Global Services for $1.9B
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here