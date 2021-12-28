Home Fairfield Connecticut to begin Covid test kit distribution on Dec. 30

By
Phil Hall
-

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the state will begin to distribute 3 million Covid-19 at-home rapid tests and 6 million N95 masks beginning on Dec. 30 in an effort to stop the new surge in Covid cases.

The first allocation will include the distribution of 500,000 iHealth kits – each containing two tests – and N95 masks that will be designated for the general public. The Connecticut Department of Public Health, Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and Connecticut National Guard will oversee the distribution of the kits, with support from regional and local emergency management teams. The distribution details have not been finalized.

The total cost of the distribution is approximately $18.5 million and will be funded through federal funds.

“Connecticut is currently experiencing another surge in Covid-19 cases that is being driven mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” Lamont said. “As a result, the demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites.”

Lamont added that the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day was “likely to be a period of high transmission, and we have to get 2022 off to a good start by helping residents identify Covid-19 quickly and take those steps to isolate appropriately to curb any further spread.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

