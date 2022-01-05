Contributing Writer: Have you considered writing a bylined article?

The number of newsrooms is shrinking by the year — in fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has determined that public relations professionals outnumber journalists at a five-to-one ratio. In this regional media market, the list of news outlets that have disappeared reads a bit like the tombstones f dear loved ones who have crossed over to the other side, fondly remembered and sorely missed.

This situation creates a dilemma for businesses trying to get media coverage. With more people pitching the media but fewer media people receiving the pitches and turning them into news coverage, the competition by businesses to get in print is challenging. For some businesses, there is a way to get around this dilemma.

If you’ve ever stumbled across an article in your favorite business journal or website and noticed it was written by a guest author, consider that author could have been you. These pieces are not written by on-staff reporters or editors, or even freelancers, but are contributed to the business journal or website and carry bylined article status.

Bylined articles are not letters to the editor, which are shorter and usually used to express a quick opinion, give thanks or make people aware of an issue. Nor are they op-ed pieces that typically run alongside letters to the editor and require a zesty or even controversial point of view. Bylined articles often express a viewpoint, backed up by facts or data, and frequently offer tips and insight on a topic, such as “Things Employers Should Consider During the Great Resignation.”

For a business professional, there are some clear benefits to putting your name, or byline, atop an article. For starters, it builds your thought leadership in a category, positioning you as a credible go-to expert in your field or an authority on a trending topic, for news stories going forward and for speaking engagements.

Also, many business professionals do not take the time to write bylined articles. For those that pursue this endeavor, they are at an advantage in terms of getting coveted column space. Also, contributing an article helps get you on the radar of the editors at that publication and other news outlets — remember, on the internet you can attract readers from Yonkers and Europe at the same time.

Here are five things to know if you’d like to leverage bylined articles as part of your public relations efforts.

First, read the publication you’d like to write for. Get familiar with the news outlet, checking to ensure they take submitted columns and what the general style, length and writers’ guidelines are. Most publications have a typical length for their contributed pieces — and to verify, just copy, cut and paste a few examples of articles you see into a Word document and hit “review” and “word count” to establish a baseline length.

Also take a look at the end tag — the one or two sentences at the end — to see if there’s a pattern. Some outlets like contact information, some prefer a website and others want the author’s name, title and organization name and nothing more.

Second, make sure your idea hasn’t already been used in the place you’re pursuing. You want to ensure the angle or information is fresh before you proceed.

Third, cite or link to research, data and statistics to give the article you’re sending along a bit more weight. Fourth, pack some punch when you write — try to begin with a memorable, tight headline and then, if the copy is dense, break it up with short, snappy subheads or bullets to help make it reader-friendly.

Fifth, have another set of eyes review your submission before you pitch it to the outlet. Adhere to the Associated Press Stylebook guidelines, which is the gold standard for most news outlets, so that the person on the decision-making end isn’t overwhelmed with the need to edit or proofread your work. If it’s not ready to run, it may never run.

Should you secure an agreement from a media outlet to run your bylined article, be sure to thank the publication or editor who accepted your submission and then do them one better: share the story. Link to their site, tag them and know that when you help news outlets get more clicks, whether via social media, an e-newsletter or otherwise, you’re driving traffic to their work, as well as yours. That appreciation for media goes a long way and helps you become a partner in supporting journalism.

Filomena Fanelli is the CEO and founder of Impact PR & Communications Ltd., an award-winning public relations agency based in Poughkeepsie. She can be reached at (845) 462-4979 or filomena@prwithimpact.com.