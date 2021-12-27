Kohl’s Ridgefield store closing in January

The Kohl’s department store chain is shedding another Fairfield County store with the Jan. 16 closure of its Ridgefield location.

The store in Copps Hill Plaza has been part of Ridgefield’s retail scene since April 2000. According to combined media reports, the death knell for Kohl’s presence in Ridgefield occurred in July 2020 when the HomeGoods retail chain signed a lease at Copps Hills Plaza for 24,173 square feet out of the 89,573 square feet space now occupied by Kohl’s.

This marks the second time in two years that Kohl’s has lost a Fairfield County store. In October 2020, the chain’s store in Fairfield was closed and the property was reassigned to the grocery chain Aldi and the flooring supplies retailer Floor & Decor. Kohl’s retains a regional presence in Brookfield, Norwalk and Trumbull, and it operates 17 stores elsewhere in Connecticut.