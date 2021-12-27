WWE’s Vince McMahon listed his Greenwich mansion for $32M

WWE CEO Vince McMahon has listed his Greenwich mansion for sale at $32 million.

The F4WOnline.com professional wrestling website reported the listing for the 23,700-square-foot home at 16 Hurlingham Drive, which has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and five half-bathrooms, along with six fireplaces, a two-story glass-and-timber garden atrium, a pool and spa. The 10-acre property is located along a private lake.

McMahon acquired the property in 2014 for $11.8 million. WWE is headquartered in Stamford and McMahon has become more visible recently in the WWE telecasts in the role of “mentor” to wrestler Austin Theory.