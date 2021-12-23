As Covid rates rise, licensing for out-of-state health professionals is waived

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has responded to the increasing levels of Covid-19 infections by temporarily waiving the state’s license requirements for certain out-of-state health care professionals looking to practice in Connecticut.

According to a new order issued by DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, a 60-day waiver has been granted for health care professionals who are licensed, certified or registered in another state or U.S. territory and the District of Columbia. The 60-day period will not extend past Feb. 15 if the public health emergency is not extended.

The temporary suspension of licensure, certification, or registration to practice in Connecticut applies to physicians, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, licensed practice nurses, psychologists, marital and family therapists, clinical and master social workers and professional counselors. A similar order was issued in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

“Health care staffing shortages are a nationwide issue,” said Juthani. “This order offers some immediate relief to support Connecticut’s health care infrastructure by authorizing licensed health care providers from other states to immediately work in Connecticut upon the order’s execution. The professions authorized include those who provide critical mental health services which are in high demand.”

The state reported 821 patients are currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, and 619 (75.4%) of those patients are not fully vaccinated.