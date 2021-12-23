Home Fairfield As Covid rates rise, licensing for out-of-state health professionals is waived

As Covid rates rise, licensing for out-of-state health professionals is waived

By
Phil Hall
-

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has responded to the increasing levels of Covid-19 infections by temporarily waiving the state’s license requirements for certain out-of-state health care professionals looking to practice in Connecticut.

According to a new order issued by DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, a 60-day waiver has been granted for health care professionals who are licensed, certified or registered in another state or U.S. territory and the District of Columbia. The 60-day period will not extend past Feb. 15 if the public health emergency is not extended.

The temporary suspension of licensure, certification, or registration to practice in Connecticut applies to physicians, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, licensed practice nurses, psychologists, marital and family therapists, clinical and master social workers and professional counselors. A similar order was issued in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

“Health care staffing shortages are a nationwide issue,” said Juthani. “This order offers some immediate relief to support Connecticut’s health care infrastructure by authorizing licensed health care providers from other states to immediately work in Connecticut upon the order’s execution. The professions authorized include those who provide critical mental health services which are in high demand.”

The state reported 821 patients are currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, and 619 (75.4%) of those patients are not fully vaccinated.

Previous articleAlison Hewitt named Connecticut sales director for Brown Harris Stevens
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here