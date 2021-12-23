Alison Hewitt named Connecticut sales director for Brown Harris Stevens

The New York City-based real estate brokerage Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) has appointed Alison Hewitt as a director of sales in Connecticut.

In this newly created role, Hewitt will work with BHS’ 250 agents and the executive team across the company’s Fairfield County offices in Darien, Greenwich, Stamford, New Canaan, Westport and Rowayton.

Hewitt has approximately 20 years of experience in the residential and commercial real estate industries. Prior to her new role, she was part of the Houlihan Lawrence management team since 2003 and ran the operations of the Darien and Rowayton offices.

“We are thrilled to have a new addition to our powerhouse team in Connecticut,” said Christopher Halstead, BHS’ executive sales director. “Alison brings such a great passion and commitment to our firm – she will be an amazing asset to the team. With nearly 20 years of experience managing a leading office in Connecticut, Alison brings with her a wealth of knowledge and market expertise.”