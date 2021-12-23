Home Fairfield Michael O. Driscoll steps down as Connoisseur Media’s CFO

Phil Hall
Connoisseur Media announced that Michael O. Driscoll will be stepping down from his role as chief financial officer (CFO) at the Westport-based broadcasting company on Dec. 31.

Driscoll has been with the company since 1996, when he was hired as CFO when the company was called Connoisseur Communications. Driscoll will retain his other position as executive vice president but will be stepping back from day-to-day management duties.

Oliver Price has been promoted to CFO and senior vice president at Connoisseur, taking on his positions beginning Jan. 1. He was most recently vice president of finance and accounting. Earlier in his career, he was manager of mergers and acquisitions at Liberty Global.

