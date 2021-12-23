Home Arts & Leisure Stamford Symphony debuts initiative encouraging local youth engagement in music

Stamford Symphony debuts initiative encouraging local youth engagement in music

Phil Hall
The Stamford Symphony has launched Play, Sing, Listen!, a new initiative focusing on education and youth engagement.

According to the symphony, the new program will seek to provide local youth with access to high-quality music education opportunities, with the goal of encouraging them to appreciate, perform and create music while nurturing life skills including creativity, listening, problem-solving and self-esteem.

“It is our goal that every child in Fairfield County has opportunity and access to engage with music on any level,” said Nicolas Gonzalez, community engagement and education manager at Stamford Symphony. “Play, Sing, Listen! will allow us to be recognized as an integral and important resource to music education and the larger community. Whether you are a music teacher, library, or multicultural organization, we want to share the transformative power of music with you.”

The symphony is partnering with community and educational entities on the program, including Project Music, Young Artists Philharmonic, Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras, Stamford Public Schools, Stamford Museum and Nature Center, New Canaan Public Schools, New Canaan Public Library, Carriage Barn Arts Center and Westport Public Library.

