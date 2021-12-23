New York to give go-ahead to all alcoholic beverage makers awaiting permits

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation allowing all wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries to operate with temporary manufacturing permits. It will allow those businesses waiting on final approval from the state to open up immediately for manufacturing, operation and serving customers.

The permit will last six months, and each establishment’s full application will remain pending in the meantime.

With big-name breweries, cideries and wineries like Sloop Brewing Co., Angry Orchard, Brotherhood Winery, Royal Kedem and a host of other smaller businesses around Westchester and the Hudson Valley, the industry has a significant economic impact around the region, in addition to drawing tourism to it.

The industry accounted for over $5 billion in revenue in 2018, according to an Economic Impact Study from that year by the New York State Brewers Association. The total output across Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties was roughly $525 million in 2018, and included over 2,000 total jobs. It is set to grow more over the next several years.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, who represents parts of Ulster County and areas north of it, and State Assemblymember Donna Lupardo, who represents parts of the city of Binghamton and Broome County.

“New York’s booming craft beverage industry is a major source of local pride and an important part of our state’s tourism economy and agricultural heritage,” Hinchey said. “Growing our competitive edge in the craft beverage space means creating a supportive business environment that helps these small entrepreneurs bring their products from farm to glass while creating local jobs.”

“If a new craft beverage business has a location, and the equipment to begin operating, they should be able to do so, while awaiting a final permit,” Lupardo said. “Common sense legislation like this makes it easier for these businesses to operate and generate income sooner. It also signals the value we place on this world-class industry, as they are an anchor to NY tourism and an important component of NY agriculture.”

The bill was passed along with legislation allowing the State Liquor Authority to grant restaurants and bars in New York City awaiting a liquor license to open with a temporary license.