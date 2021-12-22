Three new financial services tenants at Harbor Point

Building and Land Technology (BLT) has announced the arrival of three new businesses that will be setting up their respective headquarters at the Harbor Point complex in Stamford.

The new tenants are Tomo Networks, a fintech startup focused on improving the homebuying experience for buyers; NewEdge Wealth, a boutique wealth management firm; and the global investment firm Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. The three companies will occupy a combined space of 49,000 square feet.

“We are thrilled to welcome these world-class companies to Stamford’s thriving Harbor Point,” said Carl R. Kuehner III, chairman of BLT. “Together, they join a growing roster of premier corporate tenants that have added to the historic and unprecedented growth occurring in Stamford over the last year alone. These businesses bring success, talent and a team that will further cement Stamford’s standing as a home to major financial service icons.”

Tomo Networks was assisted in the transaction by Newmark, while NewEdge Wealth was represented by CBRE and Schonfeld by JLL.