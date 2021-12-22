Home Fairfield Dr. Barbara A. Ward to chair Greenwich Hospital’s surgery department

Phil Hall
Greenwich Hospital has named Dr. Barbara A. Ward to chair its surgery department, making her the first woman to lead the hospital’s cadre of surgeons.

Dr. Ward is the medical director of the Breast Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center in Greenwich and an associate clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine. Prior to joining Greenwich Hospital, Dr. Ward was director of Yale Comprehensive Breast Care Center. She is also the first or co-author on more than 45 peer-reviewed papers.

As chief of Surgery, Dr. Ward will lead the surgical team of physicians who perform a wide variety of procedures in the fields of bariatrics, cancer, ear/nose/throat, neurological, orthopedic, plastic and vascular surgery.

“Dr. Ward’s decades of leadership, advocacy and experience as a renowned breast surgeon will enhance our ability to offer surgical patients the best possible outcomes in a safe and supportive setting,” said Diane Kelly, Greenwich Hospital president. “She is known for her technical expertise as well as her compassionate nature when providing patient care.”

