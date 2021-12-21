Pace implements new online health law and policy certificate program

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University has established a fully virtual program in health law and policy to meet the increasing demand for legal education in the health care sector.

The online program is spurred by industry growth and an ever-evolving legal, regulatory and financial environment for health care professionals.

The law school has long offered robust training in health law and policy for both lawyers and students enrolled in its J.D. program, but has just expanded its Advanced Certificate in Health Law and Policy online to accommodate practicing lawyers seeking flexible education, as well as health care professionals and administrators who require legal knowledge to adapt to changes in the industry.

As the health care industry booms in the state and region, legal and health care professionals need a strong understanding of the regulatory and economic context in which they and their clients operate. These professionals must be equipped to deal with rising challenges in health equity and human rights. They also must understand how to advise on transactional and compliance matters and how to influence public policy.

This new online certificate builds on the law school’s longstanding expertise in health law and expands access to advanced legal education for working professionals from across the region and beyond.

Haub Law designed its online Advanced Certificate in Health Law and Policy to deepen students’ understanding of the regulatory complexities that affect the U.S. health care system through live virtual instruction and asynchronous activities delivered by its expert faculty.

Regardless of prior legal background, students can enroll in the program on a part-time basis and have the option to finish in just one year, benefiting from a fully online class schedule.

Specialized knowledge of health law offers increased opportunities for lawyers and professionals to advance their careers in today’s job market. Our faculty are expert practitioners and researchers with decades of experience as leaders in New York health care organizations. Students will benefit from small group instruction delivered by professors who are at the intersection of rapid changes in the field and who can help students integrate new knowledge in their professions.

The Advanced Certificate in Health Law and Policy program accepts both lawyers and nonlawyers, including insurance, risk management and compliance professionals, hospital administrators, clinicians and leaders in a broad range of allied fields, such as nonprofits and government agencies who are seeking legal literacy.

The program will consist of 15 credit hours with four core courses, including a workshop in health care lawyering skills. Specialized electives include insurance law, accounting for lawyers, health care compliance, elder law, environmental law, nonprofit organizations and the legislative process.

The health care sector is a huge part of GDP, and a lot of opportunity exists. But our health care system is complicated, involving many different programs like Medicare and Medicaid. The Advanced Certificate in Health Law and Policy program is unique in the way we focus on the nuts of bolts of how those programs work and how the law operates in this sector.

Our program brings public health law together with our established, No. 1-ranked Environmental Law program and our new and growing Food Law program, melding a cutting-edge understanding of community health with critical issues of health equity and justice. It prepares students for careers in a variety of fields, including health care, biotech, public health and food and environmental health. Particularly in the region, careers related to the health care and biotech industries are on the rise. These jobs sit at the intersection of science, technology and the law. Haub Law is uniquely suited to provide graduates with the skills they will need to compete in this new marketplace.

Haub Law is currently accepting applications for both its in-person and online Advanced Certificates in Health Law and Policy for the Fall 2022 semester. For more information, please visit https://law.pace.edu/advanced-certificate-health-law-policy.