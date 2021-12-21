Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private opens Atlanta office

Fieldpoint Private, a Greenwich-headquartered private banking and wealth advisory firm, has expanded into the Atlanta market with a new full-service office located in the heart of the city’s Midtown district.

“The pro-business Atlanta market is one of the most dynamic in the United States for private banking and wealth advisory right now,” said Tim Tully, executive chairman of Fieldpoint Private. “The combination of fintech, entertainment, real estate and major corporate headquarters makes this an essential centerpiece of our Southeast focus.”

This is Fieldpoint Private’s third office in the Southeast – the company also has locations in Miami and Orlando. It also maintains an office in New York City.

Christopher DeLaura, president and CEO of Fieldpoint Private Securities, added, “As the Atlanta market grows, our advisors look forward to continuing to advise families in growing, protecting, and transferring their wealth to the next generation.”