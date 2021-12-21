Home Banking & Finance Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private opens Atlanta office

Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private opens Atlanta office

By
Phil Hall
-

Fieldpoint Private, a Greenwich-headquartered private banking and wealth advisory firm, has expanded into the Atlanta market with a new full-service office located in the heart of the city’s Midtown district.

“The pro-business Atlanta market is one of the most dynamic in the United States for private banking and wealth advisory right now,” said Tim Tully, executive chairman of Fieldpoint Private. “The combination of fintech, entertainment, real estate and major corporate headquarters makes this an essential centerpiece of our Southeast focus.”

This is Fieldpoint Private’s third office in the Southeast – the company also has locations in Miami and Orlando. It also maintains an office in New York City.

Christopher DeLaura, president and CEO of Fieldpoint Private Securities, added, “As the Atlanta market grows, our advisors look forward to continuing to advise families in growing, protecting, and transferring their wealth to the next generation.”

Previous articleLamont asks bond commission for $124M in small business programs
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here