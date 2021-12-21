Home Fairfield Lamont asks bond commission for $124M in small business programs

Lamont asks bond commission for $124M in small business programs

Phil Hall
Gov. Ned Lamont today announced that he has placed more than $124 million allocated for small business growth, workforce training, and community revitalization for approval at today’s 2:00 p.m. meeting of the State Bond Commission, where he serves as chairman.

Among the projects that Lamont put forth included $25 million for the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program, $25 million for statewide brownfield revitalization initiatives, $21 million for the Small Business Express Program to provide financial assistance to smaller businesses, $10 million for the remediation of Bridgeport’s former Remington Arms Facility and $4 million into the state’s Minority Business Loan Program.

“Investing in our communities through revitalization projects, workforce development training, and small business support is a key part of our plan to accelerate long-lasting and equitable economic development in Connecticut,” Lamont said in a press statement. “These investments are aimed at creating thousands of new jobs, improving the vibrancy and quality of life in our communities, and making all corners of the state even more attractive for investment and opportunity.”

