Connecticut enables residents to upload vaccine records digitally

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state is now providing residents with the ability to store their personal Covid-19 vaccination records onto their smartphone devices.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the digital vaccination cards mirror the paper cards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that have been used to show proof of vaccination via a QR code. Lamont conspicuously avoided calling these records “vaccine passports,” instead referring to them as “Smart Health Cards” while insisting the decision of load digital vaccination cards is optional.

“This digital vaccination card does one thing – it provides Connecticut residents with an alternative option to the paper card that they received when they were vaccinated,” Lamont said.

Instructions for how to load the digital cards onto smartphones can be obtained by visiting ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord. The system uses CT WiZ, Connecticut’s immunization information system, to confirm a person’s vaccination status.

Photo courtesy of Gov. Lamont’s office