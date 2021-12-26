Lamborghini has arrived in Greenwich

Greenwich has long been the destination for luxury cars in Fairfield County. High-end domestics and imports are both common sights on the streets of the affluent town. Legendary supercars from Italy and the upscale comforts of a Rolls Royce or Mercedes-Benz in the form of both the latest models and rare classic editions can be found in driveways and parking lots.

Miller Motorcars, which calls itself the “most recognized dealership on the planet,” supplied many of those exotics to this local market, but now they have new neighbors in the form of Lamborghini Greenwich. The new dealership at 300 W. Putnam Ave. is home to one of the world’s most prominent auto brands, which is also one of the few not sold new anywhere in Fairfield County.

“Lamborghini was the only brand that was missing in Greenwich,” said Paul Kim, general manager of the new dealership. It is just one of 38 showrooms within the United States, solidifying Greenwich’s position as a regional mecca for luxury auto brands.

The slick, modernist building had a soft opening this past January and an official ceremony complete with ribbon cutting by Auotmobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephen Winkleman on Dec. 2. Its 3,000-square-foot showroom is smaller than that used by many dealerships, but the cars on display are examples of quality over quantity.

Made with supple leather interiors as well as high-performance carbon fiber and space-age alloy exteriors, the low slung Aventador and Huracán were joined by the new Urus SUV on the floor. Each model appears eager to roar down a winding Greenwich road even while sitting still.

Those in the market for a supercar may be glad to hear that supply-chain issues have not impacted Lamborghini production. But they may be dismayed to learn that there is still up to a year’s lead time before they can take delivery of their new car.

“They produce about 9,000 cars a year for the world,” Kim explained. “The chip and part shortages other companies are facing don’t impact us. It’s just that the demand for Lamborghini has probably never been so high. We don’t produce enough to really satisfy everybody who wants one yet.”

The Urus, which is the world’s fastest SUV, has been popular according to Kim, and not just with the male crowd that one usually associated with luxury cars.

“There’s a good amount of women who want to buy these cars,” Kim said. “They see the privilege and status of owning one of these, and they really want to drive it like a sports car.”

While the waiting list remains long, Kim is kept busy with additional sales. The dealership features an advanced set of tools for designing every aspect of a customized Lamborghini before its production even starts.

In the meantime, the Greenwich location also offers parts and service for the numerous Lamborghini owners in the area.

Previously, Lamborghini owners in Fairfield County who wanted repairs at a dealer had to choose between taking their supercars to dealerships in Boston or Manhattan, so opening this dealership provides those customers with the luxury of convenience.