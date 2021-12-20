Westport tree service owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

Robert Porzio, owner of Bert’s Tree Service Inc. in Westport, has pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion.

According to a press statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut, deposited numerous customers’ checks into personal bank accounts, transferred a significant portion of the funds into a personal investment account and hid the receipts of these payments from his company’s bookkeeper. The payments were not reported on his individual federal tax returns as additional salary and were also excluded from the company’s tax returns as additional receipts.

Porzio maintained this chicanery from the 2012 through 2016 tax years, resulting in a failure to report more than $900,000 in additional income. The underreporting of Porzio’s income tax liability and the company’s payroll tax obligations resulted in a loss to the IRS of $331,388.

Porzio faces a maximum prison sentence of five years. He has been released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled sentencing on March 10, 2022.