Uber expands delivery service across Connecticut

Phil Hall
Just in time for Christmas, Uber has expanded its Uber Connect person-to-person delivery service throughout Connecticut to enable people to send packages on-demand within the state.

The company noted that ground shipping deadlines for USPS and Fedex have already passed, while its Uber Connect delivery option can allow for same day in-state shipping. Customers using the service can follow their package deliveries through the Uber app and watch it arrive with real-time tracking.

“There are no grinches here – Uber is taking the stress and guesswork out of local shipping this holiday season,” said Akansha Kumar, Uber Connect product lead. “Uber Connect allows you to push a button and send a package to your loved ones across town with real-time tracking, so you’ll always know when it gets delivered.”

Photo: Stock Catalog / Flickr Creative Commons

