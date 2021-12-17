Connecticut gained 5,600 jobs in November

Connecticut added 5,600 jobs in November, a 0.3% uptick from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted level of 1.62 million. The October job gains were revised higher by 1,800 to a 7,100 (0.4%) gain.

According to data from the state’s Department of Labor, Connecticut industry employment is now 48,800 positions higher than the November 2020 job estimate, a 3.1% increase. This is the 11th consecutive monthly gain for a 4,855 monthly average pace and a total of 53,400 jobs added year-to-date.

Connecticut has now recovered 75.3%, or 220,300 of the 292,400 positions lost in the March and April 2020 Covid lockdown period.

The private sector increased employment by 4,400 jobs (0.3%) to 1.39 million and is now higher by 48,500 positions (3.6%) from one year ago, while the Government supersector was higher by 1,200 jobs (0.5%) to a level of 225,500, 300-job (0.1%) gain from November 2020.

Within Fairfield County, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor saw 100 more jobs in November after a large upwardly revised gain of 4,100 in October while the Greater Danbury area dropped 100 jobs.

“Eleven consecutive months of job growth matches a record set in early 2015. Jobs have increased by more than 5,000 per month in each of the past three months,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “The unemployment rate continues to fall rapidly even as the labor force is expanding.”