Lamont taps Boughton as infrastructure adviser

Gov. Ned Lamont has appointed Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton as his senior adviser for infrastructure.

In this new role, Boughton will coordinate the multi-agency approaches to administering funds from the recently approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. While Boughton takes on this added responsibility, his primary role will continue to be commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services.

Boughton is a Republican who was a 10-term mayor of Danbury before joining the Lamont administration in December 2020. He also ran for governor three times, most recently in 2018, when he was defeated in the Republican primary by Bob Stefanowski who was, in turn, defeated by Lamont in that year’s election.

“I am honored to take on the role of senior adviser to the governor during this important time,” Boughton said in a press statement. “My experience as a mayor and commissioner have shown me the importance of whole-government collaboration, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and other stakeholders across the state to address infrastructure needs, create good-quality jobs, and position Connecticut to make the most of this historic allocation of funds.”