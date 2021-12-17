Hudson Valley to receive $34.8 million for bridge fixes

The Mid-Hudson Region is set to receive $34.8 million in funds from New York’s BRIDGE-NY program for bridge repairs, replacements and work needed on culverts. Culverts are structures that channel water and are important for helping control water flow, in part to help prevent road flooding during and after heavy rain.

A total of $216.2 million in BRIDGE-NY money is being distributed to 88 local governments in New York in a new round of funding announced Dec. 15.

“Since its inception, BRIDGE-NY has been a tremendous boost to county highway departments’ efforts to maintain, rehabilitate and enhance the resiliency of our vast systems of bridges and culverts,” Joseph Wisinski, president of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association, said. “Local governments are responsible for the maintenance of 87% of the roads and over half the bridges in the state.”

The BRIDGE-NY program is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and part of the state’s sustained efforts to enhance investments in local roads, bridges and other vital transportation infrastructure.

Projects in the Mid-Hudson Region that have been designated for funding and amounts to be disbursed include: