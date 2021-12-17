Hudson Valley to receive $34.8 million for bridge fixes

The Mid-Hudson Region is set to receive $34.8 million in funds from New York’s BRIDGE-NY program for bridge repairs, replacements and work needed on culverts. Culverts are structures that channel water and are important for helping control water flow, in part to help prevent road flooding during and after heavy rain.
A total of $216.2 million in BRIDGE-NY money is being distributed to 88 local governments in New York in a new round of funding announced Dec. 15.
“Since its inception, BRIDGE-NY has been a tremendous boost to county highway departments’ efforts to maintain, rehabilitate and enhance the resiliency of our vast systems of bridges and culverts,” Joseph Wisinski, president of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association, said. “Local governments are responsible for the maintenance of 87% of the roads and over half the bridges in the state.”
The BRIDGE-NY program is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and part of the state’s sustained efforts to enhance investments in local roads, bridges and other vital transportation infrastructure.
Projects in the Mid-Hudson Region that have been designated for funding and amounts to be disbursed include:
- $4.842 million to the Town of Rye for the replacement of the South Barry Avenue bridge over Otter Creek;
- $999,000 to Rockland County for the replacement of the Spook Rock Road culvert carrying Willow Tree Brook;
- $1.256 million to Rockland County for the rehabilitation of the Lawrence Street bridge over the tributary of Pascack Brook;
- $1.603 million to the Town of Red Hook in Dutchess County for the replacement of the Saw Kill Road bridge over the Saw Kill;
- $993,000 to the Town of East Fishkill in Dutchess for the replacement of the Hillside Lake Road culvert;
- $4.477 million to Sullivan County for the replacement of the County Route 49 bridge over Neversink River;
- $4.727 million to Sullivan County for the replacement of the Beaver Brook Road bridge over Beaver Brook;
- $4.095 million to Ulster County for the replacement of the County Road 54 bridge over the Beaver Kill;
- $1.999 million to the Town of Rochester in Ulster County for the replacement of the Boice Mill Road bridge over Falls Mill Brook;
- $1 million to Orange County Department of Public Works for the replacement of the Neversink Drive culvert;
- $526,000 to the Town of Newburgh in Orange County for the replacement of the Elmhurst Avenue culvert;
- $1 million to the Orange County Department of Public Works for the replacement of the Lakes Road culvert;
- $4.235 million to Orange County Department of Public Works for the replacement of the Hulsetown Road bridge over Cromline Creek;
- $1 million to Putnam County for the replacement of the Peekskill Hollow Road culvert;
- $1 million to Putnam County for the replacement of the Snake Hill Road culvert;
- $999,000 to the Town of Kent Highway Department in Putnam County for the replacement of the Lake Louise Drive culvert.