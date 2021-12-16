Home Fairfield New task force aims at online sales of stolen goods

New task force aims at online sales of stolen goods

By
Phil Hall
-

Attorney General William Tong has announced the formation of a new task force to clamp down on the increase in robberies occurring in retail stores

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Tong estimated the state loses $170 million in sales taxes annually from this activity.

“You’ve all seen the headlines – stores like CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot and Stop & Shop in Connecticut and across the nation are being targeted by organized groups of thieves who steal merchandise to sell online,” Tong said.

Tong added that the task force will cooperate with other states to stop the interstate trafficking of stolen goods and break up the crime rings involved in these operations. He also made a plea to the major e-commerce sites to increase their efforts to address the issue.

“We’re calling on big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook to be better partners to stop the flow of these illegal goods, which cost retailers hundreds of millions of dollars each year and jeopardize the safety of frontline essential workers,” he said.

Previous articleSurvey: Small retail businesses fear layoffs and closures from weak holiday shopping season
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here