Norwalk’s JuiceBar in reseller pact for government infrastructure projects

JuiceBar, the Norwalk-based manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, has signed a reseller and installation agreement with Airware, a transportation management, logistics, aviation and construction management consulting company focused on government-funded infrastructure projects.

Under the terms of the agreement, Airware will integrate JuiceBar’s commercial EV charging stations into government contracts, including those funded under the Biden administration’s recently enacted infrastructure legislation. The first endeavor under the partnership has been installation of three JuiceBar charging stations at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport for the facility’s EV fleet.

“Airware is highly regarded in government circles for the quality of their counsel and their results in transportation and infrastructure-related endeavors,” said Paul Vosper, president and CEO of JuiceBar. We couldn’t think of a better partner to align with in doing our part to build out a resilient and reliable EV infrastructure in this country.”