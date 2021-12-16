Green Bank subsidiary launches investment offering

CGB Green Liberty Notes LLC, a subsidiary of the Connecticut Green Bank, has announced its latest Green Liberty offering: a crowdfunding campaign launched in partnership with Raise Green, a regulation climate tech marketplace for local impact investing.

According to the Green Bank, this new program enables investment its mission to confront climate change. The Green Liberty offering will support Eversource’s Small Business Energy Advantage (SBEA) program, which gives small businesses the opportunity to reduce their energy costs by making energy efficiency upgrades using zero interest loans.

“Climate change is an existential threat, and massive amounts of capital investment are needed to help combat its effects,” said Bryan Garcia, president and CEO of the Green Bank. “To grow our impact, we need investment support from everyday people – from families in Connecticut to citizens across the country.”