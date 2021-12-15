LeChase opens new infection control risk assessment training center

LeChase Construction has opened a new infection control risk assessment training center (ICRA) at its Armonk office, where workers will learn to mitigate hazards at construction sites where nearby individuals could be affected.

LeChase is headquartered in Rochester with six more offices around New York state, one in New Jersey, one in Maryland and two in North Carolina. It specializes in construction for a wide range of industry sectors, including health care, education, science and technology, commercial, industrial, manufacturing and multi-unit residential.

The training center will provide a space to focus on teaching best practices for containing environmental hazards and contaminants like noise, dust and other materials in hospitals, pharmaceutical research centers and other “critical facilities.” It will also emphasize personal protection and use of PPE (personal protective equipment) for workers.

According to LeChase, the training center is the first of its kind in the country to be developed by a private company.

“As LeChase continues to grow its client base in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, this new ICRA training center will provide a critical skill for LeChase employees and for our subcontractors,” said David Campbell, vice president at LeChase’s Armonk office.

Campbell also said that LeChase has already begun implementing the infection control risk techniques on important projects at several health care centers, and was among the first firms in Westchester to invest in the technology to do so.

A mix of classroom and hands-on training will be available to LeChase employees, along with subcontractors of the company.