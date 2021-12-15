Shake Shack opens in Danbury

The Shake Shack chain is opening its fifth Connecticut location today at the Danbury Fair Mall.

The restaurant will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday and will include indoor and outdoor dining options plus a drive-up window for orders placed through the Shake App.

As part of its opening day festivities, Shake Shack will donate one dollar for every sandwich ordered to the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, the nonprofit created by Paul Newman that provides a summer camp experience for seriously ill children.

Shake Shack also has Fairfield County-based eateries in Darien and Westport, along with locations in New Haven and West Hartford.