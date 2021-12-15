Home Fairfield Shake Shack opens in Danbury

Shake Shack opens in Danbury

By
Phil Hall
-

The Shake Shack chain is opening its fifth Connecticut location today at the Danbury Fair Mall.

The restaurant will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday and will include indoor and outdoor dining options plus a drive-up window for orders placed through the Shake App.

As part of its opening day festivities, Shake Shack will donate one dollar for every sandwich ordered to the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, the nonprofit created by Paul Newman that provides a summer camp experience for seriously ill children.

Shake Shack also has Fairfield County-based eateries in Darien and Westport, along with locations in New Haven and West Hartford.

Previous articleOld Greenwich retail property listed for $2.75M sale
Next articleLatimer signs new county budget while at home recovering from Covid
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here