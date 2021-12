The retail property 1380 East Putnam Ave. in Old Greenwich has been listed for sale at $2.75 million.

The single-story, 4,834-square-foot building was constructed in 1955 and is located on a 0.28-corner site within the Route 1 retail corridor, just off Interstate 95’s Exit 5. The property has 21 parking spaces and is 30% leased to Corbo’s Deli, with two additional demised spaces that are available.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets is the listing agent for the property.