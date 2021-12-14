Dutchess County OKs $11 million for Urban Trail project in Poughkeepsie

The Duchess County Legislature last night approved $11 million in funding for the county’s newest trail system, the Dutchess Urban Trail.

The 2.7-mile trail will connect landmarks and community assets around the city and town of Poughkeepsie, including the Hudson Heritage development, Fox Run at Fulton, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Marist College, Mansion Square Park, Morse Elementary School, the Hudson River waterfront, the Walkway Over the Hudson and the W.R.S. Dutchess Rail Trail.

Its use is intended to be both as a greenway and transportation infrastructure, for pedestrians and cyclists.

The trail mainly consists of land formerly occupied by the CSX rail corridor. It was built in 1873 to link east-west and north-south rail lines. It operated until the 1990s, when the Hudson River State Hospital, to which it delivered coal, closed.

In 2019, Dutchess County acquired the trailways, after Scenic Hudson negotiated and funded the deal.

Phase 1 of the project’s construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022, with completion expected by December. It includes construction of the path and other related improvements from the northernmost part of the path at the Hudson Heritage development along the trail to Parker Avenue. It will also include improvements along West Cedar Street and Fulton Street, connecting the path to existing pedestrian infrastructure. A bridge will be constructed at Fulton Street to allow the path to cross over it.

The project previously had been estimated to cost upward of $3.5 million.

Out of the $11 million budget, $9.5 million is for construction services, $1 million is for construction inspection and testing services and $500,000 is for unforeseen field condition, utility conflict resolution and other contingency costs.