Home Fairfield Eric Stone joins Avison Young as principal and regional director

Eric Stone joins Avison Young as principal and regional director

By
Phil Hall
-

Avison Young has hired Eric Stone as principal and regional director of real estate management services (REMS). In his new role, Stone will focus on growing Avison Young’s REMS service line across Westchester and Fairfield Counties, Long Island, New Jersey and Philadelphia, and will also expand the company’s presence in Boston.

Stone brings more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young. Prior to joining the company, he was executive vice president and regional director of management at Newmark Knight Frank, where he was responsible for a portfolio of 23 million square feet across Westchester and Fairfield Counties, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

“Eric is a proven leader in the property management space, with a deep industry knowledge, extensive experience and strong regional relationships that will bring tremendous value in bolstering our REMS platform across the Northeast,” said Dorothy Alpert, principal and tri-state president of Avison Young. “Adding Eric to our team underlines Avison Young’s commitment to recruiting and retaining top local talent to provide our clients with best-in-class service across all lines of business.”

Previous articleHedge funds expect strong inflows over next two years
Next articleThree CMEEC officers convicted of misusing funds
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here