Eric Stone joins Avison Young as principal and regional director

Avison Young has hired Eric Stone as principal and regional director of real estate management services (REMS). In his new role, Stone will focus on growing Avison Young’s REMS service line across Westchester and Fairfield Counties, Long Island, New Jersey and Philadelphia, and will also expand the company’s presence in Boston.

Stone brings more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young. Prior to joining the company, he was executive vice president and regional director of management at Newmark Knight Frank, where he was responsible for a portfolio of 23 million square feet across Westchester and Fairfield Counties, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

“Eric is a proven leader in the property management space, with a deep industry knowledge, extensive experience and strong regional relationships that will bring tremendous value in bolstering our REMS platform across the Northeast,” said Dorothy Alpert, principal and tri-state president of Avison Young. “Adding Eric to our team underlines Avison Young’s commitment to recruiting and retaining top local talent to provide our clients with best-in-class service across all lines of business.”