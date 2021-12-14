Home Banking & Finance Hedge funds expect strong inflows over next two years

Hedge funds expect strong inflows over next two years

By
Phil Hall
-

U.S.-based hedge funds are predicting strong inflows over the next two years, with 86% of this sector anticipating a rise in the level of investment into hedge funds and 42% predicting a dramatic rise.

According to a new study from quant technologies provider SigTech, 92% of hedge funds surveyed – who collectively have $74.7 billion in assets under managements – anticipate the number of quantitative investment strategies launched will increase by 2023, with 34% expecting a dramatic rise. Furthermore, 78% of those surveyed expected levels of transparency in the quant market to improve, and 38% believed this will be a driver for a significant increase in investment flows into this market segment.

“Our research shows a strong sense of optimism among U.S. hedge fund managers, with the majority expecting strong inflows and more strategies for investors to choose from,” said Andrew Liddle, chief operating officer at SigTech. “This helps explain why nine out of 10 hedge funds interviewed believe the overall number of quant fund managers will increase over the next five years.”

Previous articleBREAKING NEWS: Latimer has Covid; mild symptoms
Next articleEric Stone joins Avison Young as principal and regional director
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here