BREAKING NEWS: Latimer has Covid; mild symptoms

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Latimer is quarantined at home following receipt of the diagnosis earlier today. He is continuing to perform the duties of his office from home.

In an exclusive telephone interview with the Business Journal, Latimer said, “I have very light symptoms but I do have a scratchy throat and a light cough and a little bit of sniffles. If I did not know about the Covid exposure I would just assume that I had a winter cold, not even a serious cold. I feel fine and we’ll see what happens as the days go along.”

Latimer said he has received two shots of a Covid vaccine but had not yet received a booster shot. He was planning to get the booster shot before the end of the month.

“If it’s just being out of action in the office for 10 or 12 days that’s not too bad a price to pay,” Latimer said. “It’s happened to over 140,000 Westchester residents.”

Latimer said that he had heard that a couple of people who attended an event in Larchmont that he was at came down with Covid and that is what spurred him to go and get tested.

“It was one of those many events that I go to. If I do six a day that’s not a surprise but this particular one, I believe, triggered the infection,” Latimer said.

The Business Journal mentioned to Latimer that not only is Monday the day that he normally gives a weekly update on the Covid situation in Westchester but this particular Monday is when Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandate on masks went into effect. The mandate requires that masks be worn at all businesses and public places where not all occupants have been vaccinated.

Latimer commented, ”My belief has always been that the degree of infections and the rate of the spread would be what determined the actions. If we could get through this whole situation without having to wear masks or having to vaccinate that would be an ideal situation.”

Latimer said that the spread of the disease is what dictates what tools are used or not used to fight it, and not political considerations.

“There are always outliers who argue that everybody is wrong and I’m right. I’m going to stay with the mainstream of medical professionals who tell me that a mask mandate at this stage of the game will help reduce the spread,” Latimer said. “Right now, I’m infectious. If I’m in the same group with you, I can infect you. If I’m wearing a mask, there’s less chance that I could infect you.”