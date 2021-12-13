Building and Realty Institute marks 75th year with gala

The Building and Realty Institute of Westchester and the Mid-Hudson Region (BRI) has marked 75 years as a trade organization with a gala at the at the Glen Harbour Island Club in New Rochelle. More than 100 members and guests attended the Dec. 10 event. The actual 75th anniversary of the organization’s inception took occurred this past February.

Honored during the event were Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Rose Noonan, executive director of the Housing Action Council; and Albert Annunziata, the former executive director of BRI.

“As the BRI reflects on 75 years of building Westchester together, we also look forward to continuing the discussion about the need for supporting those who build and maintain the housing our communities and neighbors rely on,” Timothy Foley, CEO of the BRI, said. “We salute the many allies and leaders who have accompanied us on our journey, and we aim to continue building the conversation on accelerating Westchester County to new heights.”

Latimer was honored for proposing the largest single-year capital commitment to affordable housing in Westchester County’s history. Noonan received praise for her lengthy career of expanding affordable housing throughout Westchester County. Annunziata was lauded for thirty years of leadership in planning, housing, advocacy, education and construction. The awards were presented by Lisa DeRose, who is the organization’s current president, along with former BRI Presidents Vincent Mutarelli and Eric Abraham and Foley.

Guests at the event were asked to make contributions to the nonprofit Feeding Westchester, which is involved in fighting hunger among Westchester residents in need.

When interviewed by the Business Journal about BRI’s 75th anniversary in February, DeRosa, who had just taken the position as BRI’s first woman president, said, “My goal is to bring more transparency and give the organization a greater voice. Whenever an issue occurs in the building and realty industries, I want the BRI to be the ultimate source in the Hudson Valley. I want to amplify our members’ voices and give the BRI a larger spotlight.”

BRI is based in Armonk and has more than 1,800 members in 14 counties of New York state, including home builders, commercial builders, renovators, property managing agents, co-op and condo boards, owners of multifamily apartment buildings and suppliers and service providers who focus on real estate.