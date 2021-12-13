Financial exec Brett Barakett sells Greenwich mansion for $50M

Financier Brett Barakett has sold his waterfront Greenwich for $50 million, down from the $55 million that he sought in the property’s initial listing in April.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, an anonymous buyer acquired the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company. Barakett, the founder and CEO of the global asset management fund Tremblant Capital, relocated to Palm Beach, Florida.

The 2.5-acre property at 100 Field Point Circle was part of a racetrack during the early 1900s and was later owned by IBM chief executive Thomas Watson Jr. Barakett acquired the property in 2005 and tore down Watson’s 1950s-era house to build an eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom Georgian-style mansion. Barakett and his wife Meaghan were married on the property in 2006.



Photo courtesy of Sotheby’s.