Westchester and Hudson Valley to receive millions in water funds

Millions of dollars for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects will be flowing into municipalities in Westchester and other parts of the Hudson Valley as part of $115 million in new funding approved by the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC).

The EFC provides grants and loans for qualifying projects by local governments and other eligible organizations that improve the quality and availability of drinking water and upgrade the handling of water and sewage.

“With challenges that include an uptick in severe storms and extreme weather events, harmful algal blooms, and emerging contaminants, New York is prioritizing generational investments in drinking and wastewater projects, along with the good jobs these projects create,” according to Basil Seggos, chairman of the EFC and commissioner of the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. “The funding, combined with an infusion of federal funding from the recently passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and low- or no-interest loans to ensure localities have the resources they need to complete critical projects that protect public health and the environment.”

Funds will go to 34 municipalities and public authorities with a major portion of the money, $33 million, allocated to Nassau and Suffolk counties primarily to address water supply contamination issues.

In Westchester:

The Village of Ossining is due to receive a $3 million grant to construct a new water treatment plant to replace the existing Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant;

Bronxville is due to receive two grants totaling $507,125I for the planning, design and construction of sanitary sewer upgrades.

In Dutchess:

Poughkeepsie is due to receive a $1,500,000 grant plus $8,518,600 in long-term, interest-free financing to construct two 2.5 million gallon water storage tanks and replace old water mains;

The Town of Wappinger is set to receive a $2,484,620 grant to build a new sewer connection to a wastewater treatment facility;

Fishkill is due to receive a $1,320,000 grant and $880,000 in short-term market-rate financing for rehabilitation of a water storage tank that holds one million gallons, improving a chemical treatment feed system and improving and replacing water wells.

In Orange County:

The Town of Monroe was awarded a grant of $897,750 to make water system improvements.

In Sullivan County:

The Town of Thompson is due to receive $4 million in short-term, interest-free financing to cover pump station improvements in its sewer district.

EFC President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman indicated that more grants and loans will be announced soon. Gov. Kathy Hochul had announced in late September that $600 million was being made available for water and sewer project grants and loans.

“In addition to addressing an historic amount of state water grant funding applications that EFC received before the November 22 deadline, EFC is actively preparing for the major infusion of federal funds from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.” Coleman said. “EFC looks forward to partnering with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York State Department of Health, and local governments to get shovels in the ground for projects that make our infrastructure more resilient to climate change and improve water quality for all New Yorkers.”