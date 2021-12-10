UConn Stamford’s tech incubator adds six startups

UConn Stamford’s Technology Incubation Program – more commonly known as TIP Digital – has added six new startups to its data science-focused membership.

The TIP Digital facility opened in mid-February with five members. The new members raise the first-year cohort total to 23.

The new startups include Meta Carbon, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to develop software that helps consumers learn about their carbon footprint and ways to offset it; Flow ID, which enables biometrics to create secure user logins and transactions on mobile apps; and Patent Plus, an endeavor started by UConn students that is developing software to make patent searches easier and more efficient.

Also joining TIP is ConnexMarkets, a lending platform designed to empower small businesses; Neural Tax Networks, which advanced AI techniques to simplify the tax reporting process for both consumers and large corporate tax departments; and Encaptiv, which provides an audience engagement platform for virtual, hybrid and in-person presentations and events.

TIP Digital is co-funded by the UConn and the nonprofit StamfordNext and serves as key component of the larger Stamford Data Science Initiative, an effort of UConn, StamfordNext and CTNext to expand the data science sector in Stamford.